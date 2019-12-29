The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Photos: Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Is Loving His Performance vs. Oklahoma

Joe Burrow throws a pass in the first half of the Peach Bowl against Oklahoma.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 28: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers delivers a pass over the defense of the Oklahoma Sooners during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow’s magical season at LSU is rolling along. The Tigers’ Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback is having a record-setting performance against Oklahoma.

LSU is leading Oklahoma, 56-28, midway through the fourth quarter of tonight’s College Football Playoff game at the Peach Bowl.

Burrow played so well he’s now out of the game. The star quarterback completed 29 of 39 passes for 493 yards and seven touchdowns – and most of those numbers came in the first half.

The girlfriend of the LSU quarterback is loving his performance.

So, too, are Tigers fans everywhere.

Joe Burrow's girlfriend at LSU-Oklahoma. Joe Burrow's girlfriend at LSU-Oklahoma.

It’s been a celebratory season for Burrow and Co. And the celebrations are going to continue heading into 2020.

With tonight’s victory over Oklahoma, LSU will advance to the College Football Playoff national championship game.

The Tigers will take on the winner of No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.