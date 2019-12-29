Photos: Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Is Loving His Performance vs. Oklahoma

Joe Burrow’s magical season at LSU is rolling along. The Tigers’ Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback is having a record-setting performance against Oklahoma.

LSU is leading Oklahoma, 56-28, midway through the fourth quarter of tonight’s College Football Playoff game at the Peach Bowl.

Burrow played so well he’s now out of the game. The star quarterback completed 29 of 39 passes for 493 yards and seven touchdowns – and most of those numbers came in the first half.

The girlfriend of the LSU quarterback is loving his performance.

So, too, are Tigers fans everywhere.

It’s been a celebratory season for Burrow and Co. And the celebrations are going to continue heading into 2020.

With tonight’s victory over Oklahoma, LSU will advance to the College Football Playoff national championship game.

The Tigers will take on the winner of No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson.