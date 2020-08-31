Photos: Manti Te’o Reveals He Got Married On Saturday

Former Notre Dame football star Manti Te’o got married on Saturday.

Te’o, who was part of the most famous catfishing story in sports history while at Notre Dame, married his longtime girlfriend, Jovi Nicole Engbino.

“Yesterday I got to marry my best friend and the love of my life in an intimate beach ceremony,” Engbino wrote on Instagram. “Although this was not how we envisioned our ceremony, it was perfect. We will be having our reception and celebration when Temples and venues open back up so we can share this special occasion with our families and I couldn’t be more excited.”

Te’o posted a heartwarming message, too.

“I couldn’t give you the world but I think I did better…I gave you my last name and it looks good on you Mrs. Te’o,” he wrote.

Te’o and Jovi began dating in 2015, a couple of years after the infamous Lennay Kekua catfish story.

The former Notre Dame football star was a second round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. He played for the Chargers from 2013-16 and the Saints from 2017-19.

Te’o is currently an NFL free agent. It’s unclear what his future plans are as far as football is concerned.

For now, congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Te’o!