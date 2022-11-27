Photos: Meet Coach Jim Harbaugh's Longtime Wife
It's good to be Jim Harbaugh these days.
Both on and off the field, the Michigan Wolverines head coach is thriving.
On Saturday, Michigan blew out Ohio State, as the Wolverines defeated their rival for the second year in a row. Harbaugh's team is 12-0 heading into the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday night.
Harbaugh surely celebrated with his friends and family members this weekend.
Jim and his wife, Sarah, have been married since 2008.
This is Jim's second marriage. He was married to his first wife, Miah Harbaugh, from 1996-2006.
They met at a restaurant in Las Vegas.
"Sarah was there getting take-out. I went up to her and asked if I could meet her. So, she said, 'Sure you can meet me.' I didn't believe her, at first. I thought it was one of those fake numbers she was giving me. But I called her. Multiple times. Like, nine times before she returned my call.
"I could tell she was a winner," he told HBO. "All the way."
Jim and Sarah got married about two years after they first met each other.
The Harbaugh family has a lot to feel good about these days. We could see them celebrating a Big Ten championship next weekend.