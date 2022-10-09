Photos: Meet Deion Sanders' Longtime Significant Other

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Deion Sanders and Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. had a heated postgame interaction on Saturday.

Robinson Jr. was in no mood to talk with Sanders following Jackson State's win over Alabama State on Saturday afternoon.

Video of the postgame incident has gone viral.

Sanders has turned Jackson State into a family program, often hosting his friends and loved ones on the field following games.

Earlier this season, Sanders' longtime significant other, Tracey Edmonds, was down on the field with him.

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - SEPTEMBER 24: JSU head coach Deion Prime Sanders celebrates victory with his fiancé Tracey Edmonds after the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) game between the Jackson State Tigers and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Jackson, Mississippi. JSU beat MVSU by 49 - 7.

Deion and Tracey have been dating for several years.

The former NFL star turned college football head coach and the business woman both live very busy lives, but they're able to make time for each other.

"I love what both of us contribute to society and to this world," Sanders told People. "It's not just a separation because you want to be separated, it's a separation because you are active and you are really influencing lives."

"I mean what she does, I don't take for granted whatsoever, and the shows that she chooses to produce, they're meaningful, they have substance, they're informative and challenging, and I love that about it," he added.

Tracey has often been spotted at Jackson State games. She was there for Deion last year, when he went through his leg problems.

Jackson State is off to a great start this year.

Hopefully we see Tracey at more Jackson State games moving forward this year.