Photos: Meet Deion Sanders' Longtime Significant Other
Deion Sanders and Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. had a heated postgame interaction on Saturday.
Robinson Jr. was in no mood to talk with Sanders following Jackson State's win over Alabama State on Saturday afternoon.
Video of the postgame incident has gone viral.
Sanders has turned Jackson State into a family program, often hosting his friends and loved ones on the field following games.
Earlier this season, Sanders' longtime significant other, Tracey Edmonds, was down on the field with him.
Deion and Tracey have been dating for several years.
The former NFL star turned college football head coach and the business woman both live very busy lives, but they're able to make time for each other.
"I love what both of us contribute to society and to this world," Sanders told People. "It's not just a separation because you want to be separated, it's a separation because you are active and you are really influencing lives."
"I mean what she does, I don't take for granted whatsoever, and the shows that she chooses to produce, they're meaningful, they have substance, they're informative and challenging, and I love that about it," he added.
Tracey has often been spotted at Jackson State games. She was there for Deion last year, when he went through his leg problems.
Jackson State is off to a great start this year.
Hopefully we see Tracey at more Jackson State games moving forward this year.