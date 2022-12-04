Photos: Meet ESPN Reporter Laura Rutledge's Notable Husband
ESPN do-it-all football reporter and host Laura Rutledge is live from Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday morning.
The veteran college football reporter is covering Georgia, which will likely be the No. 1 overall team in the College Football Playoff moving forward.
Rutledge has been a veteran of ESPN's college football coverage, though she's also gotten involved in the NFL, hosting the network's daily professional football show.
She comes from an athletic family, too.
The veteran ESPN college football reporter is married to former MLB player Josh Rutledge.
Laura and Josh were married in 2013.
Josh played for the Rockies from 2012-14 and the Red Sox from 2015-17. He has since retired.
Laura and Josh have one daughter together, Reese, who often goes viral for her college football picks.
The ESPN college football reporter will be trending on social media throughout Sunday.