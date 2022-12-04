Photos: Meet ESPN Reporter Laura Rutledge's Notable Husband

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: SEC Network reporter Laura Rutledge reacts to a comment on the set of the Paul Finebaum Show during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

ESPN do-it-all football reporter and host Laura Rutledge is live from Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday morning.

The veteran college football reporter is covering Georgia, which will likely be the No. 1 overall team in the College Football Playoff moving forward.

Rutledge has been a veteran of ESPN's college football coverage, though she's also gotten involved in the NFL, hosting the network's daily professional football show.

She comes from an athletic family, too.

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: ESPN sideline reporter Laura Rutledge walks near the sideline before the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers on January 1, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The veteran ESPN college football reporter is married to former MLB player Josh Rutledge.

Laura and Josh were married in 2013.

Josh played for the Rockies from 2012-14 and the Red Sox from 2015-17. He has since retired.

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 07: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Josh Rutledge #32 of the Boston Red Sox in action against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 7, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees defeated the Red Sox 8-0. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Laura and Josh have one daughter together, Reese, who often goes viral for her college football picks.

The ESPN college football reporter will be trending on social media throughout Sunday.