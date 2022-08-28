Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Longtime College Sweetheart

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It was a busy weekend for Kirk Herbstreit.

The longtime football analyst made his Thursday Night Football debut for Amazon, calling a preseason game with Al Michaels for the streaming network.

Saturday morning, Herbstreit was a part of the first "College GameDay" episode of the fall.

It's set to be a truly busy season for Herbstreit, who is covering both the NFL and college football for Amazon and ESPN, respectively.

Thankfully for Herbstreit, he has a good system of support back at home in Nashville.

Kirk Herbstreit is married to his longtime college sweetheart, Alison Herbstreit.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback reportedly met his wife, a former Ohio State Buckeyes cheerleader, in college.

Kirk Herbstreit and Alison Butler were married in 1998. They resided in Columbus, Ohio for several years before moving to Nashville, Tennessee.

Kirk and Alison have four children together - all boys. While the boys are all grown up now, they used to be seen on set on ESPN's College GameDay.

It should be another fun fall for the Herbstreit family.