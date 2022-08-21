Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Longtime Wife, A Former Cheerleader

Kirk Herbstreit.

Things are about to get pretty crazy in the Herbstreit household.

It's likely always pretty crazy for Kirk Herbstreit and his wife, Allison, but the fall - and football season - is an especially wild time for the family.

This year, that will be even more true than normal.

Kirk Herbstreit, who's been covering college football for ESPN for two-plus decades, is now adding the NFL to his job responsibilities. He will be calling "Thursday Night Football" games for Amazon Prime with Al Michaels.

It's going to be a busy time in the Herbstreit household this fall, that is for sure.

Kirk and his wife, Allison, have been married since 1998. They have four children together, all boys.

The former Ohio State quarterback met his wife, a former Buckeyes cheerleader, in college.

They resided in Columbus, Ohio for several years, before moving to Nashville, Tennessee.

Kirk and Allison have since added another home in Cincinnati, Ohio, where their youngest plays high school football.

“To continue to have to defend myself and my family in regards to my love and devotion to Ohio State is unfair,” Herbstreit told Bob Hunter of the Columbus Dispatch. “I don’t like moving. I love living here. I don’t want to leave. But I just can’t do this anymore. I really can’t keep going like this."

It's certainly going to be a busy time in the Herbstreit household this fall, but they're used to it.