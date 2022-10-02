Photos: Meet Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin's Ex-Wife

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 19: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts to a call during a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Saturday was a big day for Lane Kiffin.

Ole Miss pulled off one of the biggest wins of the 2022 college football regular season to date, knocking off undefeated Kentucky at home.

It's a huge year for Kiffin, who is attempting to take Ole Miss to SEC and College Football Playoff contention.

Kiffin was surely celebrating with his family following the big win on Saturday.

Kiffin, who is divorced, was married to Layla Kiffin from 2004-16. The couple has three children together.

Layla Kiffin is a University of Florida graduate. She and Lane dated for several years before getting married in 2004.

In February of 2016, Lane and Layla announced that they were separating.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 29: USC head football coach Lane Kiffin (L) and wife Layla Kiffin attend FOX Sports/PAC-10 Conference Hollywood premiere night at 20th Century FOX Studios on July 29, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) David Livingston/Getty Images

USC Trojans head football coach Lane Kiffin (L) and wife Layla Kiffin attend 26th Anniversary Sports Spectacular at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on May 22, 2011 in Century City, California. (Photo by Brian To/FilmMagic) Brian To/Getty Images

It's good to know that the Kiffin family is still on good terms. Hopefully they can all celebrate the 2022 football season together.

Ole Miss improved to 5-0 on Saturday.