Photos: Meet Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin's Ex-Wife
Saturday was a big day for Lane Kiffin.
Ole Miss pulled off one of the biggest wins of the 2022 college football regular season to date, knocking off undefeated Kentucky at home.
It's a huge year for Kiffin, who is attempting to take Ole Miss to SEC and College Football Playoff contention.
Kiffin was surely celebrating with his family following the big win on Saturday.
Kiffin, who is divorced, was married to Layla Kiffin from 2004-16. The couple has three children together.
Layla Kiffin is a University of Florida graduate. She and Lane dated for several years before getting married in 2004.
In February of 2016, Lane and Layla announced that they were separating.
It's good to know that the Kiffin family is still on good terms. Hopefully they can all celebrate the 2022 football season together.
Ole Miss improved to 5-0 on Saturday.