Photos: Meet Scott Frost's Longtime Wife, Ashley

LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 17: Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers during pregame activities before the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Is any college football head coach facing more pressure than Scott Frost this season?

The answer is probably no.

Nebraska's head coach was viewed by many as a savior for the program, though the Huskers have been a pretty big failure under his leadership so far, failing to make a bowl game or contend in the Big Ten.

Perhaps that will change in 2022.

Frost and the Huskers head into the season with optimism, hoping to contend in the Big Ten West and make a bowl game, at a minimum.

The former Huskers quarterback turned head coach will need the support of his friends and family members this fall. Scott has been married to his wife, Ashley, since 2016.

Scott and Ashley reportedly met in 2013 and got married a couple of years later.

They met toward the start of his coaching career, following his brief time in the National Football League.

Scott and Ashley Frost reside in Lincoln, Nebraska, where the former quarterback leads the Huskers.

Nebraska is set to open the 2022 college football season on Saturday against Northwestern.