Photos: Meet The Daughter Of Alabama Coach Nick Saban

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks during the second quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama got back on track on Saturday night.

The Crimson Tide, who've struggled at times this season, losing twice to Tennessee and LSU, respectively, took down the Ole Miss Rebels to get back into the win column.

Earlier this week, Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen, appeared to have a message for the Crimson Tide fan base.

"Appreciate what you HAVE before it turns into what you HAD," she wrote on Instagram. "Read that again."

Kristen Saban, the daughter of the legendary college football head coach, is a married woman.

She and her husband have a daughter together, making the legendary head coach a grandpa.

Saban had previously joked about his "mistakes" as a grandparent.

“I’ve only made a few mistakes as far as being a grandfather to this point,” he said, cracking a smile back in 2014. “She pees and somebody runs to pick her up and I say, ‘She’ll be fine, let her cry.’ That was a mistake.’”

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates with his wife Terry after beating the Georgia Bulldogs in overtime to win the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Alabama won 26-23. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Saban family likely won't be celebrating a College Football Playoff birth or national title this season, but the Crimson Tide aren't going anywhere.

Kristen Saban is clearly still confident in her father as we move forward during his career.