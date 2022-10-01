Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Coach Deion Sanders

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 26: NFL Network analyst Deion Sanders appears on set during the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins game at M&T Bank Stadium on October 26, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders' name is getting hotter and hotter on the college football head coaching carousel.

Saturday morning, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported that two major programs could make a run at the Jackson State head coach.

Georgia Tech and Auburn could both have interest in Coach Prime.

"With Georgia Tech's job coming open this week, Deion Sanders is a name to watch," Feldman said. "You're talking about a guy who was a big star with both the Falcons and the Braves. He would make that program immediately relevant nationally and pump a lot of much-needed life into that place."

Feldman continued.

"Bryan Harsin is on the hottest seat in the country at Auburn, and I'm hearing Auburn may target Deion Sanders. You're talking about a guy who is in all these commercials with Nick Saban that you're seeing every week. You're talking about a guy who showed his recruiting prowess last year by beating everybody, including Nick Saban, for the No. 1 recruit in the country, Travis Hunter."

The move would be a big one for Sanders and his family.

The former NFL star has multiple kids playing for his Jackson State program. Sanders was previously married to Pilar Sanders from 1999-2013. Sanders was first married to Carolyn Chambers from 1989-98.

Sanders has two children with his first wife, Carolyn, and three with his second wife, Pilar.

Pilar Sanders is an actress and social media personality with hundreds of thousands of followers across her platforms.

It's shaping up to be a big fall for Sanders and his family.