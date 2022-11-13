Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Head Coach Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin joked this week that he's been trying to get between Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, and longtime ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum.
Kiffin revealed that he sent an article about Finebaum's criticism of Saban to the Alabama head coach and his longtime wife earlier this week.
Finebaum could attempt to return the favor, though the Ole Miss head coach is no longer married.
Lane Kiffin was married to his now ex-wife, Layla Kiffin, from 2004-16. The couple has three children together.
Layla Kiffin is a University of Florida graduate. The couple dated for several years before ultimately getting married and spending more than a decade together.
They continue to co-parent their children following the tough divorce.
The couple announced in February of 2016 that they had decided to get a divorce agreement.
It was a mutual decision.
Ole Miss, meanwhile, is coming off a tough loss to Alabama on Saturday night.
We wish all the best to the Kiffin family moving forward.