Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

In just a few hours, the Clemson Tigers will take the field looking for their second national title in as many years. Standing in Clemson’s way is arguably the best team college football has seen in recent years.

LSU boasts one of the most prolific offenses in college football – one that not even the best SEC defenses could contain.

If Dabo Swinney and company want to win another title, star quarterback Trevor Lawrence needs to be at his best. After struggling in the first quarter against Ohio State, Lawrence poured it on the Buckeyes – leading the Tigers to a 29-23 win.

Lawrence for 259 yards and two scores, adding 107 rushing yards and one touchdown en route to the win. Tonight, he’ll need to find the same success to keep Clemson in the game.

Lawrence’s girlfriend, Marissa Mowry, will be at the game tonight.

She’ll be cheering on Lawrence to continue his ridiculous winning streak. The true sophomore has not lost in his college football career and is on the verge of a second national title.

Can Lawrence end the magical run LSU is on? LSU enters the game as a 6-point favorite after opening as a 3.5-point favorite.

Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.