Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Georgia's Stetson Bennett

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 08: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium on October 8, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The girlfriend of Michigan Wolverines quarterback JJ McCarthy went viral in the first College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday night.

Perhaps the same will happen in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is reportedly dating graduate student Cameron Liss.

"Happy birthday sweetheart! This past year has been a roller coaster for both of us and I thank God that we were by each other’s side through it all. Now let’s go grab some good food and celebrate," Bennett wrote on social media.

Liss is a lifelong Georgia Bulldogs fan, too.

“I grew up in a family of Bulldogs. Both of my parents attended UGA during the Herschel Walker era, so my whole family has a deep passion for the Dawgs,” Liss said in a 2019 interview. “Additionally, there are several UGA alumni in my large extended family. I have also had the joy of attending UGA with two of my close cousins.”

As long as this happy couple is still together, Cameron is likely going to be in attendance on Saturday night.

The College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl is being played in Atlanta.

Georgia and Ohio State are playing on ESPN.