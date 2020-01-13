Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of LSU QB Joe Burrow

In just a few hours, the LSU Tigers will look to cap off a magical run. LSU enters as a near touchdown favorite over the reigning national champs – Clemson.

Led by quarterback Joe Burrow, LSU boasts one of the best offenses college football has seen in recent years. Burrow and company struggled to find success in 2018, but the addition of Joe Brady to the coaching staff has done wonders for the Tigers.

After winning the Heisman Trophy following his dominant season, Burrow lit up the Oklahoma Sooners in the Peach Bowl. He racked up over 500 yards and eight total touchdowns as the Tigers secured their spot in the national title game.

As Burrow gets set for the biggest game of his life, his family will be there to cheer him on.

His girlfriend, Olivia, will be in attendance as well.

Burrow has one more game left in his collegiate career. After setting several SEC records and winning numerous awards this year, only one accolade remains: champion.

Clemson boasts one of the best defenses in college football, led by one of the best defensive coordinators in college football. Brent Venables will make life difficult for Burrow tonight.

LSU and Clemson kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.