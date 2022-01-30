Photos: Meet The Husband Of ESPN Reporter Laura Rutledge

Few personalities at ESPN, if any, are more of a rising star than Laura Rutledge.

The college football reporter turned NFL host has become one of the most-important figures at the network and she’s only going to become even bigger moving forward.

Rutledge, 33, currently hosts NFL Live for the WorldWide Leader. Alongside Mina Kimes, Rutledge is providing an important female voice for the network’s football coverage.

Outside of work, Rutledge has an adorable family life. She often posts photos and videos of her daughter, Reese, who’s become somewhat of a sports gambling sensation.

Laura Rutledge, who attended the University of Florida, is married to Josh Rutledge, a former baseball player.

Josh Rutledge played in the Major Leagues from 2012-17. He played for the Colorado Rockies from 2012-14 and the Boston Red Sox from 2015-17.

Laura Rutledge is often sharing photos and videos of her adorable family on social media.

It should be a fun week of NFL coverage on ESPN.

The Chiefs and the Bengals are set to kick off at 3 p.m., with the Rams and 49ers at 6:30 p.m. E.T.