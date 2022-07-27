Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Jim Harbaugh

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 08: University of Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh enjoys the Dodgers game with wife Sarah Feuerborn Harbaugh on May 08, 2017, during the game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh and his wife, Sarah, have made a "promise" amid their stance on abortion.

The Michigan football coach and his longtime wife, who have vocally opposed abortion, say they've told their kids and players that they will raise any unwanted children.

"I've told [them] the same thing I tell my kids, boys, the girls, same thing I tell our players, our staff members," Harbaugh said. "I encourage them if they have a pregnancy that wasn't planned, to go through with it, go through with it. Let that unborn child be born, and if at that time, you don't feel like you can care for it, you don't have the means or the wherewithal, then Sarah and I will take that baby."

Jim and Sarah have been married since 2008.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh is congratulated by his wife Sarah Harbaugh after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Football Championship Game on December 4, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This is Jim's second marriage. He was married to Miah Harbaugh from 1996-2006.

Jim and Sarah met at a restaurant in Las Vegas.

"Sarah was there getting take-out. I went up to her and asked if I could meet her. So, she said, 'Sure you can meet me.' I didn't believe her, at first. I thought it was one of those fake numbers she was giving me. But I called her. Multiple times. Like, nine times before she returned my call.

"I could tell she was a winner," he told HBO. "All the way."

Jim and Sarah got married two years after they met in Las Vegas in 2006.

The happy couple has four children together, while the Michigan head coach has three from his first marriage.

Jim and Sarah have often been spotted at various sporting events.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 29: Stanford head football coach Jim Harbaugh (R) and wife Sarah Harbaugh attend FOX Sports/PAC-10 Conference Hollywood premiere night at 20th Century FOX Studios on July 29, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Michigan is set to look to contend again for a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff berth in 2022.