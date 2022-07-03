Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Urban Meyer
Urban Meyer was back in the news this week, as the former college football and NFL head coach appeared on the Big Ten Network to discuss USC and UCLA's addition to the conference.
While Meyer is currently out of coaching, he is expected to have a role on television this upcoming season, likely with FOX and Big Ten Network.
Meyer was recently asked about a return to college football coaching, though he seems to prefer spending time with his loved ones.
The former Bowling Green head coach was asked about a return to the school by Dave Briggs.
“Wow. What a question,” Meyer texted Briggs. “I do love BG. However, I could not see that happening. We are enjoying our lives and kids/grandkids.”
Urban is married to Shelley Meyer. The happy couple has three children together.
Shelley Meyer has been with Urban Meyer since the start of his coaching career.
Urban and Shelley spent most of 2021 living in Jacksonville, Florida, where the longtime college football head coach led the Jaguars.
However, they moved out of Jacksonville when Urban was fired by Jaguars owner Shad Khan.
The Meyers' son-in-law, Corey, is currently an assistant coach at Ohio State. He is married to their daughter, Nicki Meyer.
It sounds like family will be the priority for Urban moving forward, though don't be surprised if he ends up back on the sideline at some point.
Until then, we can likely expect to see him on television.