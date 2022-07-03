Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Urban Meyer

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Urban Meyer head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer was back in the news this week, as the former college football and NFL head coach appeared on the Big Ten Network to discuss USC and UCLA's addition to the conference.

While Meyer is currently out of coaching, he is expected to have a role on television this upcoming season, likely with FOX and Big Ten Network.

Meyer was recently asked about a return to college football coaching, though he seems to prefer spending time with his loved ones.

The former Bowling Green head coach was asked about a return to the school by Dave Briggs.

“Wow. What a question,” Meyer texted Briggs. “I do love BG. However, I could not see that happening. We are enjoying our lives and kids/grandkids.”

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 02: Urban Meyer the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes hugs his wife Shelley Meyer on the field after 27-21 win over the Wisconsin Badgers in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Urban is married to Shelley Meyer. The happy couple has three children together.

Shelley Meyer has been with Urban Meyer since the start of his coaching career.

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer with wife Shelley Meyer, son Nathan Meyer and daughter Gisela Meyer celebrate after the Ohio State Buckeyes win the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer and wife Shelley Meyer celebrate after the Ohio State Buckeyes win the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Urban and Shelley spent most of 2021 living in Jacksonville, Florida, where the longtime college football head coach led the Jaguars.

However, they moved out of Jacksonville when Urban was fired by Jaguars owner Shad Khan.

The Meyers' son-in-law, Corey, is currently an assistant coach at Ohio State. He is married to their daughter, Nicki Meyer.

It sounds like family will be the priority for Urban moving forward, though don't be surprised if he ends up back on the sideline at some point.

Until then, we can likely expect to see him on television.