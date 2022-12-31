Photos: Meet The Notable Ex-Wife Of Jim Harbaugh

MADISON, WI - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines watches action during a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 18, 2017 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are getting ready for kickoff in the College Football Playoff.

Michigan, the No. 2 overall seed, is taking on No. 3 seed TCU in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.

Harbaugh's friends and family members are all in Arizona, supporting the head coach. Jim has been married to his current wife, Sarah, since 2008.

They reportedly met at a restaurant, when Jim approached Sarah while picking up some takeout. The rest is history.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 08: University of Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh enjoys the Dodgers game with wife Sarah Feuerborn Harbaugh on May 08, 2017, during the game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This is not Jim's first marriage, though.

Michigan's head coach was previously married to his first wife, Miah Harbaugh, from 1996-2006. He has three children, two sons and a daughter, from his first marriage.

Miah Harbaugh, a New Jersey native, met Jim during his playing days. Jim was a longtime NFL quarterback before he got into coaching.

They reportedly met in Orlando, early on during Jim's NFL career, while he was at a golf event.

The couple unfortunately decided to divorce after roughly a decade of marriage.

Jim ended up re-marrying two years later. He and his current wife, Sarah, have children together, as well.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 29: Stanford head football coach Jim Harbaugh (R) and wife Sarah Harbaugh attend FOX Sports/PAC-10 Conference Hollywood premiere night at 20th Century FOX Studios on July 29, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

