Photos: Meet The Notable Ex-Wife Of Jim Harbaugh
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are getting ready for kickoff in the College Football Playoff.
Michigan, the No. 2 overall seed, is taking on No. 3 seed TCU in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.
Harbaugh's friends and family members are all in Arizona, supporting the head coach. Jim has been married to his current wife, Sarah, since 2008.
They reportedly met at a restaurant, when Jim approached Sarah while picking up some takeout. The rest is history.
This is not Jim's first marriage, though.
Michigan's head coach was previously married to his first wife, Miah Harbaugh, from 1996-2006. He has three children, two sons and a daughter, from his first marriage.
Miah Harbaugh, a New Jersey native, met Jim during his playing days. Jim was a longtime NFL quarterback before he got into coaching.
They reportedly met in Orlando, early on during Jim's NFL career, while he was at a golf event.
The couple unfortunately decided to divorce after roughly a decade of marriage.
Jim ended up re-marrying two years later. He and his current wife, Sarah, have children together, as well.
Michigan and TCU, meanwhile, are set to kick off at 4 p.m. E.T. The game will air on ESPN.