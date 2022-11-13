Photos: Meet The Notable Ex-Wife Of Johnny Manziel

HAMILTON, ON - MAY 28: Johnny Manziel #2 of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats takes part in a preseason practice session at Ron Joyce Stadium on May 28, 2018 in Hamilton, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Johnny Manziel hasn't been heard from much lately, which is probably a good thing.

The former NFL quarterback, who also spent some time in the CFL and AFL, is moving forward with his life following his football career.

Manziel had some notable times off the field, too. He was previously married to Bre Tiesi.

Johnny and Bre were married from 2018-21.

Johnny and Bre ultimately called it quits after a couple of years of marriage together.

Bre is an Instagram model with more than 500,000 followers on social media.

She now has a kid with Nick Cannon.

Johnny and Bre reportedly had a pretty crazy divorce.

“Thanks to all my girls for the craziest divorce party,” Tiesi wrote in her Instagram caption. “No shade to J, wish you nothing but the best, love ya ❤️😂”

Tiesi appeared to be quite happy following the divorce, as well.

"I do. I did. I’m done … Divorced at last," she wrote.

Manziel, meanwhile, has also reportedly moved on, according to reports regarding the former college football star.

We wish the best to Johnny and Bre moving forward.