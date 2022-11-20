Photos: Meet The Notable Husband Of Laura Rutledge

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: ESPN sideline reporter Laura Rutledge walks near the sideline before the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers on January 1, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Longtime ESPN college football and NFL host Laura Rutledge was noticeably absent from coverage this weekend.

Unfortunately, Laura and her daughter, Reese, were under the weather.

"A little update: I’m not great at slowing down but this week my body has forced me to. Unfortunately too sick to make it to SEC Nation but the show is in great hands with @MartySmithESPN . Reese is also sick so she’s taking a break from her picks. Hoping to be back soon!" she announced.

Laura and her husband, Josh Rutledge, have one daughter together named Reese.

The happy couple was married in 2013.

Josh is a former professional baseball player. He played for the Rockies from 2012-14 and the Red Sox from 2015-17.

Josh Rutledge last played in the majors in 2017. He had career averages of .258 at the plate with 20 home runs and 111 RBI.

Now, he's enjoying the family life with his wife, Laura, and daughter, Reese.

Josh Rutledge now works as a real estate agent.

We wish the Rutledge family all the best moving forward.