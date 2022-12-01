Photos: Meet The Notable Wife Of Brady Quinn

LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 25: Quarterback Brady Quinn #10 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish drops back against the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 25, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. USC won 44-24. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Brady Quinn made headlines this week.

The former Notre Dame Football star turned FOX analyst took a big shot at ESPN's Booger McFarland, over what he said about Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

“The entire argument is so stupid… It was one of the dumbest things I’ve heard on air,” Quinn said. “And that’s saying something because Booger was on ‘Monday Night Football’ and he said a lot of dumb stuff during that period of time.

“…The interesting thing is that Booger came out on Ross Tucker’s podcast and defended himself as an analyst. OK, well you just contradicted what you just said. Because as an analyst, you’re supposed to be analyzing what’s on the field. The last time I checked, you don’t have a doctorate or you’re not a doctor in understanding the sociology of the relationship or the parenting or anything else that goes along with that yet you want to analyze that. It was a bizarre deal.”

Quinn has been making headlines this week, sparking some controversial reactions, but he likely isn't bothered by them.

Back at home, Quinn enjoys married life with his notable wife, Alicia Sacramone.

The former United States Olympic gymnast married Quinn back in 2014. Brady and Alicia have three daughters together.

Sacramone competed internationally for the American team.

Hopefully the Quinn family has a good holiday.