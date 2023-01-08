Photos: Meet The Ohio State Fan Who's Making Headlines

An Ohio State football fan, dubbed "Peach Bowl Girl," has gone viral on social media.

The fan is now making headlines.

Catherine Gurd, an Ohio State fan, went viral during the second half of the Buckeyes' loss to No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff on Saturday.

The Xavier University student attended the game with friends. She wants her newfound fame to help give attention to women's sports.

"That night at the bowl game when we lost, I got so many texts saying I was on TV like, ‘This is awesome' and I had no idea. And the next morning like, this TikTok video blew up about me, and I was just so confused as to why," Gurd said. "I didn't think that being on TV for a quick three seconds would put me in this position."

She now has more than 50,000 followers on social media.

Gurd is playing women's lacrosse at Xavier.

"Being a STEM major, I just believe that promoting women in sports and telling others you can do any major you want, and it is possible. And showing them what a day in my life is as a college athlete or like what we go through and stuff like that. I think that would be a really good platform for younger women or younger girls to see that," Gurd said.

We'll likely be hearing more from Gurd moving forward.