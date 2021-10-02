Photos: Meet The Wife Of ESPN Analyst Kirk Herbstreit

Few people in sports media, if any, are as good at their job at Kirk Herbstreit is at his. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback is synonymous with college football. The longtime ESPN analyst has been a mainstay in the network’s college football coverage for two decades.

Hopefully, that will continue to be the case for a long time.

Herbstreit works a lot, especially during the football season, but he still manages to be a good family man. He has four sons, all of which play (or have played) football. Herbstreit jets around the country covering the sport and watching it as a parent.

By his side is his longtime wife, Alison Herbstreit. The happy couple married in 1998. They have four children together.

Kirk and Alison met at Ohio State. He was a quarterback for the Buckeyes, while she was a cheerleader.

Kirk and Alison moved their family from Ohio to Nashville, Tennessee about 10 years ago. There were rumors that they’d been “chased” out of Columbus by Ohio State fans, but Kirk denied that being true.

“We didn’t get chased out of town by Ohio State fans at all. There were a few isolated incidents where we just thought about things and family and their safety and decided it was probably in the best interest of our family to move,” he said.

The Herbstreits have since made a home back in the Ohio area, as his youngest is a freshman quarterback at St. Xavier in Cincinnati.

“We have a lot of respect for St. X, the school and the culture,” Kirk Herbstreit told the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We’re going to try and make it work.”

It’s once again a very busy fall for the Herbstreit family, but that’s how they like it.