Photos: Meet The Wife Of Former USC Star Reggie Bush

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Former New Orleans Saints player Reggie Bush looks on during warmups prior to the NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Few college football players in recent history, if any, were more electrifying to watch than Reggie Bush.

The former USC Trojans star was the biggest player in the game in the mid-2000s, when he was dominating the Pac-12 for Pete Carroll's program.

Bush went on to have a good, but not great, NFL career. He's since retired and works in television.

Family life is important for Bush, too.

The former USC Trojans star is married to Lilit Bush. The happy couple tied the knot in 2014.

Reggie and Lilit have two children together - Uriah and Briseis.

Lilit has a big following on social media, as well, with more than 200,000 followers on Instagram.

Perhaps we'll see Reggie and Lilit on the sideline of a USC vs. Ohio State Big Ten football game in a couple of years.