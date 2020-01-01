Photos: Michigan Not Happy With ESPN’s Bowl Game Cameras

We’re one-plus quarter into this afternoon’s Citrus Bowl between Alabama and Michigan. So far, we’ve got a pretty good game.

Michigan is leading Alabama, 10-7, early in the second quarter. The Wolverines have rallied from a fairly disastrous start to the game.

Jim Harbaugh’s team does not appear to be happy with ESPN’s bowl game cameras, though.

ABC was trying to get a look at Michigan’s huddle. A Wolverines’ staffer put up a gigantic “M” flag to block the camera.

lololol at the guy whose job is hold up a Michigan flag to keep skycam from peeking at the huddle. just standing there with his neck craned all the way back so he can keep an eye on the sky robot pic.twitter.com/6zlf2yOFiU — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 1, 2020

he's doing a good job pic.twitter.com/rGWaFpCNC6 — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 1, 2020

Perhaps a New England Patriots staffer is running ABC’s camera system today…

The game is on ABC.