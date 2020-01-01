The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Photos: Michigan Not Happy With ESPN’s Bowl Game Cameras

Jim Harbaugh on the sideline before Alabama vs. Michigan.ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 01: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines watches his team warm up prior to the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Camping World Stadium on January 1, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

We’re one-plus quarter into this afternoon’s Citrus Bowl between Alabama and Michigan. So far, we’ve got a pretty good game.

Michigan is leading Alabama, 10-7, early in the second quarter. The Wolverines have rallied from a fairly disastrous start to the game.

Jim Harbaugh’s team does not appear to be happy with ESPN’s bowl game cameras, though.

ABC was trying to get a look at Michigan’s huddle. A Wolverines’ staffer put up a gigantic “M” flag to block the camera.

Perhaps a New England Patriots staffer is running ABC’s camera system today…

Michigan is leading Alabama, 10-7, a couple of minutes into the second quarter.

The game is on ABC.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.