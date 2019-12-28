Photos: Stunned Oklahoma Fans Go Viral vs. LSU

The Peach Bowl is barely a quarter old and it’s already looking like it’s going to be a pretty rough evening for Oklahoma. The Sooners are simply outmatched against No. 1 LSU right now.

Joe Burrow is having his way against the Oklahoma defense. It’s 28-7 LSU with a little more than 10 minutes to play in the second quarter.

Oklahoma fans are making up roughly 30 percent of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium crowd in Atlanta tonight. So, we’ve got tens of thousands of unhappy Sooners right now.

Some OU fans have gone viral on ESPN:

It’s that kind of night for Oklahoma, unfortunately.

The Sooners are going to need to wake up in major way in order to make this a game moving forward.

The LSU-Oklahoma game is on ESPN.