Photos: The 10 Coolest Helmets In College Football

Two Ohio State football helmetsNEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Ezekiel Elliott #15 of the Ohio State Buckeye helmet is seen on the sidelines prior to the start of the game during the All State Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The 2020 college football season will be here before we know it (hopefully, anyway).

College football programs have begun to host “voluntary” workouts for players as they return to campus. Precautions are being taken due to the coronavirus, but student-athletes are now able to get in workouts at their respective facilities.

Predictions for the season are starting to roll in, too. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum explained his national title pick earlier this week.

“I happen to think Alabama’s going to win the National Championship,” Finebaum said. “To me, they just have it together. You can debate the quarterback situation, but you can’t debate too much else. I think this is the best Alabama team they’ve had in a couple of years. And I still feel like (head coach) Nick Saban, while everyone else was scattered from March 12 on, Saban was in the proverbial bunker, trying to figure it out. He was in his office when everyone else was at home. …If someone is going to find an edge, he’ll have it.”

We still have a couple of months to go until the regular season begins, though. Until then, we can debate about something far more subjective.

What are the best helmets in college football? Here are our 10 coolest:

10. Texas

A Texas Longhorns football helmet sitting on the field.

BOULDER, CO – OCTOBER 04: A helmet of the Texas Longhorns lies on the field as the team warms up prior to facing the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field on October 4, 2008 in Boulder, Colorado. Texas defeated Colorado 38-14. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

9. Oregon

A closeup of an Oregon Ducks football helmet.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – NOVEMBER 19: Isolated view of Oregon Ducks helmets on the sideline during the Ducks game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium on November 19, 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

8. Georgia

Two Georgia Bulldogs football helmets sitting on a field.

CLEMSON, SC – AUGUST 31: Two Georgia Bulldogs helmets sit on the field prior to the game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2013 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

7. Alabama

A detailed view of Alabama Crimson Tide helmets in a pile during the celebration after the CFP National Championship.

ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 08: A detailed view of Alabama Crimson Tide helmets in a pile during the celebration after the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Alabama won 26-23. (Photo by Getty Images)

6. Florida State

A view of the back of a Florida State player's football helmet.

DURHAM, NC – OCTOBER 14: A detailed view of a helmet worn by the Florida State Seminoles during their game against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium on October 14, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

5. Tennessee

A closeup of a Tennessee Volunteers football helmet.

CHARLOTTE, NC – SEPTEMBER 01: A detailed view of a helmet worn by the Tennessee Volunteers before their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

4. Ohio State

An Ohio State player holding a football helmet in the air.

NEW ORLEANS, LA – JANUARY 01: A detailed view of the helmet of Armani Reeves #26 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrating after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the All State Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 42 to 35. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

3. LSU

A photo of several LSU football helmets.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – JANUARY 01: Helmets for the LSU Tigers on the field following the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against the UCF Knights at State Farm Stadium on January 01, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Tigers defeated the Knights 40-32. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

2. Notre Dame

A closeup of a Notre Dame football helmet.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 29: A detail view of a Notre Dame Fighting Irish players helmet showing the CFP logo during the College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against the Clemson Tigers at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

1. Michigan

View of a Michigan Wolverines football helmet before their game against the Utah Utes.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – SEPTEMBER 3: View of a Michigan Wolverines football helmet before their game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium on September 3, 2015 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

***

Let the debates begin.

