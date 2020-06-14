Photos: The 10 Coolest Helmets In College Football

The 2020 college football season will be here before we know it (hopefully, anyway).

College football programs have begun to host “voluntary” workouts for players as they return to campus. Precautions are being taken due to the coronavirus, but student-athletes are now able to get in workouts at their respective facilities.

Predictions for the season are starting to roll in, too. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum explained his national title pick earlier this week.

“I happen to think Alabama’s going to win the National Championship,” Finebaum said. “To me, they just have it together. You can debate the quarterback situation, but you can’t debate too much else. I think this is the best Alabama team they’ve had in a couple of years. And I still feel like (head coach) Nick Saban, while everyone else was scattered from March 12 on, Saban was in the proverbial bunker, trying to figure it out. He was in his office when everyone else was at home. …If someone is going to find an edge, he’ll have it.”

We still have a couple of months to go until the regular season begins, though. Until then, we can debate about something far more subjective.

What are the best helmets in college football? Here are our 10 coolest:

10. Texas

9. Oregon

8. Georgia

7. Alabama

6. Florida State

5. Tennessee

4. Ohio State

3. LSU

2. Notre Dame

1. Michigan

***

Let the debates begin.