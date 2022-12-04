Playoff Committee Reveals Why Ohio State Made It Over Alabama

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Ohio State will compete for a national title after receiving the College Football Playoff's final spot.

During ESPN's announcement show, CFP selection committee chair Boo Corrigan explained (h/t Saturday Down South) why they chose Ohio State over Alabama.

"I think you look at the big wins, as well as part of this and the win Ohio State has over Notre Dame, the win they have over Penn State, compare that to Alabama with the wins over Texas, Mississippi State, some other close games," Corrigan said.

While Alabama's two losses came on the road by a combined four points, Ohio State got throttled in a 22-point home loss to Michigan. However, Corrigan argued that the Big Ten bout didn't get out of hand until the end.

"Keep in mind, the Michigan game did get away from them, but it was a one-score game early in the fourth quarter," he said. "And as we looked at the total body of work that we had, the committee was comfortable with Ohio State at four and Alabama at five."

He added that a potential Ohio State-Michigan rematch had no bearing on how the committee seeded the rivals.

"It was not talked about in the room," Corrigan said. "We were looking at getting the right four teams."

Ohio State and Alabama were both outside the top four last week, but USC relinquished the fourth spot after losing the Pac-12 Championship Game to Utah.

No. 21 and No. 24 Mississippi State were the only teams defeated by Alabama to finish in the AP Top 25. Meanwhile, Ohio State notched wins over No. 9 Penn State and No. 19 Notre Dame.

The Buckeyes will play Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.