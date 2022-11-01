Point Spread For Ohio State vs. Northwestern Is Going Viral

EVANSTON, IL - SEPTEMBER 10: A general view of Ryan Field before the Northwestern Wildcats take on the Illinois State Redbirds on September 10, 2016 in Evanston, Illinois. Illiinois State defeated Northwestern 9-7. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

It should surprise nobody to learn that Ohio State is favored to defeat Northwestern this Saturday. Yet even fans anticipating a blowout will stop and notice the gargantuan spread.

As noted by Bleacher Report's Adam Kramer, the 8-0 Buckeyes are 38-point road favorites over the 1-7 Wildcats.

Just scoring 38 points is a rare feat for most teams. The Buckeyes are one of 17 FBS schools averaging at least 38.0 points per game. Their 48.9 per contest ranks second behind Tennessee's 49.4.

Ohio State has lapped the competition with a 32-point average margin of victory. Following last Saturday's 44-31 win over Penn State, Ryan Day's squad has earned every triumph by more than 10 points.

While a 38-point betting line may seem too high, Ohio State has already covered that differential three times. The Buckeyes beat Rutgers by 39, cruised to a 44-point win over Iowa, and eviscerated Toledo by 56.

On the other hand, Northwestern hasn't won since upsetting Nebraska in Dublin on Aug. 27. The Wildcats most recently suffered a 33-13 loss to an Iowa team that scored 30 points in its previous three games combined.

Saturday's game could get ugly. The action starts at noon ET on ABC.