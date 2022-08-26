Poll Reveals College Football Fans Favorite Broadcast Pairing

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Georgia Bulldogs fans cheer during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Two weeks ago, The Athletic put out a survey to find out college football fans' favorite broadcast team and network. On Friday, Chris Vannini revealed the results from the survey.

For starters, 57.7 percent of fans who participated in this survey picked ESPN/ABC as their favorite network for national game broadcasts. CBS received 24.3 percent of the votes, whereas FOX/FS1 landed just 18 percent.

Since most fans went with ESPN/ABC as their favorite network, it's not a surprise to see that their favorite broadcast team works for the Worldwide Leader In Sports.

Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit received 43.7 percent of the votes in the "favorite broadcast pairing" category. Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt came in second place with 22.8 percent of the votes.

Here's the full survey from The Athletic:

Fowler and Herbstreit have been a dynamic duo for a while. Fans shouldn't expect that to change anytime soon.

The first marquee game Fowler and Herbstreit will call this season is on Sept. 3, as Ohio State will host Notre Dame in a battle of top-five teams.