Potential First-Round Pick Announces Surprising Draft Decision

TALLAHASSEE, FL - OCTOBER 4: A genral view of Bobby Bowden field at Doak Campbell Stadium on October 4, 2014 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Gammons/Getty Images)

In a surprising turn of events, Florida State defensive end Jared Verse announced on Saturday that he'll return to Tallahassee for the 2023 season.

Verse had a breakout season at Florida State in 2022, racking up 47 tackles and nine sacks.

Instead of pursuing his dreams of playing in the NFL, Verse has decided to run it back for another year. This is obviously great news for the Seminoles.

Here's the official announcement from Verse:

Some analysts actually projected Verse to be a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Verse, who started his career at Albany, earned first-team All-ACC honors this season. He was also named an All-American for his contributions on the field.

Florida State finished the 2022 season with a 10-3 record, its best mark under head coach Mike Norvell.

With Verse officially back in the fold, Florida State should feel awfully good about its pass rush heading into fall.