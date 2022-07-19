Potential No. 1 Overall Pick Will Anderson Reveals If He'd Sit Out

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Will Anderson Jr. #31 of the Alabama Crimson Tide pressures Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs into throwing an interception during the third quarter of the SEC Championship game against the at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Following a seismic sophomore season, Will Anderson could look ahead to hearing his name called early in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Alabama's linebacker is one of the nation's premier prospects after registering 101 tackles and 17.5 sacks last season. He may not have more to prove in college, but Anderson won't conclude his time with the Crimson Tide prematurely.

Speaking to reporters during SEC Media Days in Atlanta, per The Athletic's Aaron Suttles, Anderson said he didn't consider sitting out the 2022 season to avoid getting injured before he can turn pro.

“Oh no,” Anderson said. “That’s not how I am. I love football too much. I can’t sit out a year and not play football.”

Star college athletes can now somewhat mitigate that risk through NIL deals. Anderson has signed a contract with Creative Artists Agency and launched his own brand, A3 Athlete, dedicated to helping other college athletes navigate the tricky process.

"It’s been able to help me and my family, and I feel like right now I put money aside for, of course, myself, but I really am doing NIL to help my family a lot," Anderson said of embracing the NIL market. "I don’t want my parents to have to be stressed and worried about how they’re going to get to my games, any of that stuff like that. So to be able to take care of all that and to help them out to make sure that they’re living well enough to balance everything out has been great."

Anderson is excited to be considered a potential No. 1 overall pick, but he's focused on what could be his final season at Alabama.

“It’s a blessing,” Anderson said of his NFL prospects. “But at the end of the day, you have to remember that I have to be where my feet are. I have a season to play. I have things to do in order to get there.”

His stock currently might not have anywhere to go but down. Anderson will nevertheless look to earn more sacks, and perhaps a national title, before embarking on a promising NFL career.