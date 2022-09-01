Power 5 Commissioners Want Recruiting 'Loophole' To Be Illegal

PALO ALTO, CA - NOVEMBER 27: A close up view of an American football leaning on the goal line marker on the field at Stanford Stadium before an NCAA football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Stanford Cardinal on November 27, 2021 in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images) David Madison/Getty Images

The Power 5 commissioners submitted a letter to two United States senators proposing NIL guidelines.

According to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, the commissioners wrote to Senators Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) and Joe Manchin (D-WV), imploring Congress to make booster "payments inaccurately labeled as NIL" illegal.

Tuberville, a former college and coach, and Manchin, a former quarterback for the Mountaineers, are drafting a bill aimed at setting NIL ground rules.

The letter lists six pillars the commissioners deem vital to establishing a "fair and enforceable federal framework for NIL." This includes a law prohibiting boosters from creating a "pay for play" structure by recruiting high school and transfer athletes.

"Problems have emerged where it appears boosters are inducing high school and potential transfer student-athletes to attend their favored universities with payments inaccurately labeled as NIL licenses, with no connection to the value of any endorsement or NIL activity,” the letter reads. "This kind of inducement was not what anyone had in mind when NIL was created, and federal legislation sponsored by members of both parties sought to prohibit the use of NIL as a recruiting inducement."

They also urged protections on the players' behalf, such as disclosing agreements to ensure transparency and creating a uniform national framework.

Dellenger called the planned bill "a long shot to pass in a divided Congress." While Republicans are singularly focused on NIL regulations, Democrats are eyeing other issues such as health care and revenue sharing for athletes.

However, that could change pending the results of November's midterm elections.