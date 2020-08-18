Anonymous Power 5 Figure Has Telling Comment On Big Ten

An anonymous Power 5 figure had a very telling comment on the state of the Big Ten Conference moving forward this fall.

The Big Ten and the Pac-12 have decided to postpone the football season to the winter or spring of 2021. The ACC, Big 12 and SEC, meanwhile, are on track to play this fall.

Many players, coaches, fans and parents have criticized the Big Ten for both its decision and its explanation of that decision. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields launched a petition that has more than 250,000 signatures.

If the ACC, Big 12 and SEC end up playing this fall – and schools like Ohio State and Penn State are on the sideline – things could get ugly.

“You think it’s bad now for the Big Ten? If the other three (power) leagues are playing in October, it will be 10 times worse for them,” an anonymous Power 5 source told Stadium’s Brett McMurphy.

Of course, it’s very possible that the ACC, Big 12 and SEC will be forced to postpone their seasons, too.

Students are currently returning to campus and COVID-19 cases are spiking at a number of major institutions. North Carolina recently announced that the Tar Heels will operate fully online this semester.

The next few weeks will be critical for the conferences aiming to play this fall.