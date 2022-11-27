Predicting The New College Football Playoff Rankings Top 10

Playoff rankings.

What will the new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings look like?

The final weekend of the college football regular season has concluded, with several notable results, including Michigan's win over Ohio State, Alabama's win in the Iron Bowl, USC and TCU keeping pace and more.

What will the new College Football Playoff selection committee top 10 rankings look like?

Here's our prediction:

Georgia Michigan TCU USC Ohio State Alabama Tennessee Penn State Kansas State Washington

There were a lot of losses in the top 10 this weekend, with Ohio State, LSU and Oregon all falling.

The new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will come out on Tuesday night.

We'll find out what's official then.