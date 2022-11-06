Predicting The New College Football Playoff Top 10 Rankings

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Utah Utes cheerleaders perform prior to the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The new College Football Playoff rankings are set to come out on Tuesday night and, boy, are they likely going to look pretty different.

This past week, the College Football Playoff selection committee released its first rankings of the 2022 college football regular season.

Following a weekend of football, the College Football Playoff selection committee will release its new set of rankings on Tuesday night.

What will they look like?

Here's a prediction for the new College Football Playoff top 10 rankings.

Georgia Ohio State Michigan Tennessee TCU Oregon LSU USC Ole Miss UCLA

Clemson and Alabama are likely to drop out of the College Football Playoff top 10 rankings following their losses on Saturday evening.

The official new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will come out on Tuesday night.

We'll see how similar they look to our predictions then.