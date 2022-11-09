Predicting When Country's Top Teams Will Lose First Game

KNOXVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 13: Georgia Defensive Coordinator, Dan Lanning (left) and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart (right), on the sidelines during the NCAA football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. (Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The latest College Football Playoff selection committee rankings came out on Tuesday night.

Four undefeated teams are featured at the top of the poll.

Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU.

Will all of these teams reach the College Football Playoff? When will they lose their first game of the season (if ever)?

Here's our prediction for when the top four teams will lose their first game.

Georgia

First loss: College Football Playoff national title game against Ohio State.

The Bulldogs will reach it all the way to the national championship game undefeated, but they'll fall to the Buckeyes with the title on the line.

Ohio State

First loss: None.

Ohio State will finish the year undefeated, as a College Football Playoff national champion. Both Michigan and Georgia will give them tough tests, but the Buckeyes are the country's top team this year.

Michigan

First loss: at Ohio State on Saturday, Nov. 26.

The Wolverines topped the Buckeyes last year, but they'll fall on the road this season in what should be college football's true Game of the Year.

TCU

First loss: Saturday night at Texas.

The Horned Frogs have probably been underhyped by most, maybe due to their name, or maybe due to their conference, but they're a legit contender.

However, they are primed for an upset on Saturday night, as Texas should be rocking.

***

When do you see these four teams losing their first game?