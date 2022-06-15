Prediction Model Suggests 2-Team Race For Arch Manning

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 18: Arch Manning from Isidore Newman in New Orleans, LA on a visit to Georgia before the college football game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Georgia Bulldogs on September 18, 2021 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

For some time now, it has been a reported three-team race for five-star quarterback Arch Manning, with Georgia, Alabama and Texas in contention.

However, the most updated look at Manning's Recruiting Prediction Machine from On3 Sports indicates that the Longhorns and Bulldogs are the teams to beat.

Based off predictions from recruiting analysts, Texas has a 50.3% chance of landing Manning, compared to 44.0% for Georgia. Alabama is a distant third with 3.8% odds.

This lines up with the updated odds from Oddschecker, which has Manning at even money to pick Texas (up from +250 in March) and +150 to choose Georgia. Alabama is +2000.

"The surge for Texas over Georgia is a surprise. With Texas landing coveted transfer Quinn Ewers it’s likely that Manning would have massive competition from one of the top QB prospects in the country. That wouldn’t be the case at Georgia where they’ve struggled to solidify their QB position but won anyway. One would think Manning would take the easiest route to a starting position with an elite program. Instead, oddsmakers believe he’ll take his talents to Austin where he’ll have stiffer competition and the program has struggled mightily in recent years."

Manning is coming off an official visit to Alabama, which his high school head coach said was "really good." He also reportedly had a "great" trip to Georgia earlier this month.

Manning will finish off his June official visits this weekend when he checks out Texas.