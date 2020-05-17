President Donald Trump is like most of the country when it comes to sports. He wants to see them back, too.

The United States president appeared on NBC on Sunday afternoon during the charity golf match between Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff.

Golf is one of a couple of sports that is able to be played at the moment. NASCAR and UFC have returned, too.

The college football season is obviously a major question mark at the moment. Those close to the sport believe we’ll have a season, though they’re less confident about having fans in the stands. Trump brought this up, mentioning a major college football rivalry game, during his NBC appearance.

“We want to have big, big stadiums full of people. We don’t want to have 15,000 people watching Alabama-LSU, as an example,” the president said.

Trump grew up in New York and went to college at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. So, he likely didn’t have a ton of big-time college football experience growing up. But he attended the Alabama-LSU game last season.

President Trump on the golf broadcast talking about bringing sports back:

President Trump has also attended a College Football Playoff national title game and hosted multiple national champions at the White House.

Hopefully we’ll have a college football season worth celebrating in 2020.