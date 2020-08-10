President Trump Releases College Football Hype Video

Without question, President Donald Trump is firmly banging the drum for their to be a 2020 college football season this fall.

Earlier today, President Trump retweeted Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s “#WeWantToPlay” tweet from Sunday night, expressing his support for the players pushing for the games to be played,

“The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled,” Trump wrote. “#WeWantToPlay.”

Tonight, President Trump took things a step further, sharing his own college football hype video. Yes, you read that sentence correctly.

The video’s overriding message is “We Want To Play,” and it features clips of the President at the College Football Playoff national championship and Army-Navy games. He is also seen hosting Army and Alabama at the White House.

It is still up in the air what will happen to college football in 2020. Meetings and discussions among Power 5 officials are ongoing.

One thing is clear though: President Trump wants the games to go on.