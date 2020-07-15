Earlier this week, President Donald Trump endorsed a former college football coach in the runoff vote for the Alabama Republican primary.

Former Auburn head coach Tommy Tuberville lined up against Jeff Sessions. The later, of course, was Trump’s attorney general for a short period of time before being ousted from the White House.

Well, just a few days after receiving an endorsement from the president, Tuberville has been declared the winner of the runoff election. The longtime college football coach will run against Senator Doug Jones.

Not long after winning the election, Tuberville received a message from the president.

“Wow, just called! Tommy Tuberville WON big against Jeff Sessions. Will be a GREAT Senator for the incredible people of Alabama. Doug Jones is a terrible Senator who is just a Super Liberal puppet for Schumer & Pelosi. Represents Alabama poorly. On to November 3rd,” Trump said.

Sessions, who was the first Republican senator to back Trump in the 2016 presidential election, was forced out as attorney general in November of 2018.

Tuberville, 65, was Auburn’s head coach from 1999-2008. He won the SEC in 2004 and led the Tigers to five SEC West Division championships.

Trump initially backed Tuberville back in March. “Tommy was a terrific head football coach at Auburn University. He is a REAL LEADER who will never let MAGA/KAG, or our Country, down! Tommy will protect your Second Amendment….” the president tweeted on March 10.

Tuberville even took the lead in Tuscaloosa, despite his longtime rivalry with Alabama.