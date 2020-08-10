President Trump Voices His Support For College Football Season

Players and coaches aren’t the only ones voicing their support for a 2020 college football season. On Monday, President Donald Trump added his voice to the mix as well.

On Monday, President Trump retweeted Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence’s “#WeWantToPlay” message and echoed the sentiment. He declared that student-athletes have worked too hard for schools to give up on the season.

“The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled,” President Trump wrote. “#WeWantToPlay”

It’s little surprise that the president is so in favor of college football resuming. Unlike most professional sports teams, the last few college football national champions have all paid him a visit at the White House. Though those visits were a tad controversial from a food standpoint.

It certainly doesn’t hurt that he has a massive support base in Southern and Midwestern states (nearly all of whom have massive college football fan bases).

The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled. #WeWantToPlay https://t.co/lI3CCKZ4ID — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020

The statement comes as multiple college football conferences are on the verge of canceling their seasons. In the Big Ten, reports are that the decision has already been made.

But if there’s anyone outside of sports who can play a big role in swaying the outcome, it’s President Trump.

Whether he has the will or means to play a more active role in getting college football over its current hurdles remains to be seen.

Should the 2020 college football season go forward, or should it be canceled outright?

UPDATE: President Trump has posted a follow-up message. He has three words for the powers that be: “Play College Football!”

Play College Football! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020