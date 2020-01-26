Pro Football Focus Releases Its Way-Too-Early Preseason Top 25

The college football season ended two weeks ago, so we’re left to wait seven months until the start of the 2020 campaign. In the meantime, several outlets have already released early preseason top 25 lists.

Pro Football Focus is one of the latest sites to do so. As usual, they took an analytics-based approach to their rankings.

Using their proprietary wins above average (WAA) formula and final ELO rankings for 2019, while factoring in recruiting class rankings, PFF has compiled a way-too-early top 25.

It might be one of the few out there that doesn’t have Clemson ranked No. 1. In fact, there are a couple of surprising aspects to PFF’s top 10, which you can see below.

Ohio State Clemson Georgia Oregon Alabama LSU Oklahoma Washington Notre Dame Wisconsin

Besides the fact Ohio State is rated over Clemson, how rare is it to see Alabama ranked outside the top three on a preseason list? These early rankings don’t matter all that much but it is still noteworthy.

You can view all of PFF’s way-too-early top 25 here.