Projected Betting Line Released For Georgia vs. Tennessee

The stage is set for an enormous Week 10 matchup between Georgia and Tennesee.

Both SEC teams will enter Sanford Stadium at 8-0. There's a strong likelihood of the victor garnering the nation's No. 1 ranking next Sunday.

Ahead of arguably the biggest game of the college football season, the oddsmakers have taken a clear side.

Via Action Network's Brett McMurphy and Collin Wilson, the Bulldogs are 11-point favorites to defeat the Volunteers at home.

ESPN's Matchup Predictor gives Georgia a 74.9 percent probability of staying undefeated.

The defending national champions have trounced the competition with a 31.3-point average margin of victory. Only Missouri has come within 15 points.

Saturday's game pits two of the nation's strongest units against each other. Kirby Smart's formidable defense ranks second with just 10.5 points allowed per game. However, Tennessee has tallied the third-most points per game (49.4) behind a Heisman-caliber campaign from quarterback Hendon Hooker.

Vegas doesn't like Tennesse's chances of replicating a 52-49 shootout win over Alabama against a squad yet to permit more than 22 points in a game. Although the Vols just shut down Will Levis and Kentucky, they'll likely have a tougher time stymieing Georiga's ground game.

The huge showdown kicks off Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.