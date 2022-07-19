Prominent College Football Coach Reveals He Considered Stepping Down

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: The SEC logo is on the down markers at the game between the UAB Blazers and the Georgia Bulldogs on September 11, 2021 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Coaching at the highest level is a grind, and as a result, it's tough to balance work with life outside of sports. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart learned that the hard way.

Smart revealed that he nearly reached his breaking point last June because of how exhausting his schedule was.

“But the work/life balance, for instance, this summer, in June, we had official visits on Friday, Saturday, Sunday,” Smart said, via Sam Khan Jr. of The Athletic. “I told the staff, ‘We’re going to take every Monday off, because we’re working every Friday, Saturday, Sunday.’ So last June – the coming out of COVID June – I was ready to step down and resign. I was done. I was done.

"We had kids every day from June 1-June 28. We had caravans showing up from the Atlanta airport at midnight and they wanted to go in our indoor and workout at midnight because they had to go to another school at 7 in the morning and another school at 10 in the evening and they were trying to make the stops. If we weren’t there at midnight, we weren’t going to see them. So what are you going to do, say no? Those kids are flying from Washington and California. Nah, we were there with them. And it drove our staff crazy.

"And it was during OCE, on-campus evaluation. Well, that went away (this year), so we only had 10 days of camp this June. And I told our coaches, ‘Look guys, we’re not working Monday and we’re not coming in Friday until afternoon.’ So we can be with our players Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and then we can be with our recruits Friday, Saturday, Sunday. And I felt like that got some ability to recharge a little bit like, ‘Man, I’m gonna be better Friday night if I took Friday morning off.’ If I try to work the whole 24 hours, I’m not gonna have any juice or any energy to even present."

Smart ultimately got over that hurdle, and the rest is history.

During the 2021 season, Smart led Georgia to a 14-1 record and its first national title since 1980.

As long as Smart is at the helm, the Bulldogs will be considered a contender in the SEC.

Georgia will try to successfully defend its title this fall.