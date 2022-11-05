Prominent SEC Program Reportedly Battling Flu Outbreak

COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 29: General view of fans cheering during the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on September 29, 2012 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

This nightmare of a season continues to get worse for Texas A&M. It was reported on Saturday morning that the program is dealing with a flu outbreak.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman is one of several players who is questionable for this Saturday's game against Florida because of this outbreak.

"A flu outbreak at Texas A&M -- in the team and the campus -- will leave the status of multiple A&M players in flux for today's game against Florida," Thamel announced on Twitter. "QB Conner Weigman is among the players who is questionable for Texas A&M."

The timing of this development is brutal for Weigman and the Aggies. Last weekend, he had 338 passing yards and four touchdowns against the Ole Miss Rebels.

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher told Quint Kessenich that his team will have "several game-time decisions."

With four games remaining on the schedule, Texas A&M is running out of time to secure bowl eligibility for this season.

This Saturday's game against Florida was already expected to be a challenge for Texas A&M, and that was before the college football world learned about the team's flu outbreak.

Florida and Texas A&M will kick off at 12 p.m. ET.