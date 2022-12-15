Quarterback Recruit Announces New Commitment Hours After Decommitting From Pac-12 School

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 03: A general view of the PAC-12 logo at midfield before the PAC-12 Football Championship football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium on December 03, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Sam Leavitt didn't need much time to find a new home.

The four-star pulled his commitment from Washington State around midnight Thursday. Later in the afternoon, he revealed his decision to join Michigan State.

According to Spartan Tailgate's Justin Thind, Leavitt said he made up his mind after visiting East Lansing last weekend.

"I fell in love with the staff and culture and environment on my visit," Leavitt said, "I feel like it's going to be a great fit for me and it'll be the best place for me to reach my full potential... Overall, it's a great program with a lot of history, a strong fan base, and a lot of support."

Leavitt said his favorite part of the visit was breaking down film with offensive coordinator Jay Johnson.

"I really like Coach Johnson," he said. "He's a pretty chill guy, and I vibe with him really well. He's a football junky like me."

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior is Oregon's top-rated recruit and the 23rd-ranked quarterback from the class of 2023, per 247Sports' composite. He also received offers from Arizona, Florida State, and Washington.

Leavitt accounted for 44 touchdowns in his final season at West Linn High School. He'll joinHe'llartans team that went 5-7 in 2022.