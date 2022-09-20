Quarterback Recruit Leaves Game Due To Inappropriate Chant

EUGENE, OR - OCTOBER 13: The Oregon Duck mascot is carried by the crowd against the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium October 13, 2007 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Fans at Autzen Stadium made headlines this past Saturday due to their obscene chant during the BYU-Oregon game.

The Oregon student section was chanting "F--- the Mormons" at one point during the game.

High school quarterback TC Manumaleuna II was at the BYU-Oregon game this past weekend. Manumaleuna, who is Mormon, ended up leaving the stadium at halftime because of the student section's chants.

Manumaleuna didn't say he'd definitely cross Oregon off his list because of this incident. He did, however, say he would be "lying if I said it didn't have some kind impact on me."

Oregon, meanwhile, put out a statement regarding this disturbing incident.

"These types of actions go against everything the university stands for, and it goes against the spirit of competition," the school said, via ESPN. "We can and will do better as a campus community that has no place for hate, bias or bigotry."

BYU responded to Oregon's apology, saying, "As we all work together to address incidents that seek to divide us, we are grateful for those who are willing to come together to build bridges of understanding."