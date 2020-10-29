The No. 1 quarterback recruit in the class of 2020 has announced his de-commitment from the University of Texas.

Quinn Ewers, a five-star pro-style quarterback recruit out of Southlake Carroll in Texas, has de-committed from the Longhorns.

There’s been some speculation about a potential de-commitment from Ewers for a couple of days. Wednesday night, he made it official.

“The more I’ve considered, the more I’ve come to realize I didn’t explore all options as thoroughly as I would have liked,” he wrote. “Therefore, I’ve decided to de-commit and reassess the situation before making such an important decision for my future.”

Ewers is a 6-foot-3, 195-pound prospect in the 2022 class. He’s ranked the No. 2 overall recruit by 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

This is a massive loss for Tom Herman’s program, which is already struggling in 2020. However, it could be a big boost for someone else, notably schools like Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma and Ohio State.

The Crimson Tide, Tigers, Sooners and Buckeyes, among others, are expected to get involved in Ewers’ recruitment moving forward.

Of course, Ewers has scholarship offers from nearly every school in the country. It’s unclear at this time where he’ll end up.

This will be one of the hottest recruitments to watch moving forward. It’s not often that the No. 2 overall recruit in the country gets back on the open market.